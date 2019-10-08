|
Patricia E. Wagen
Port Washington - passed away on Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019. She was 83. Born Nov. 14, 1935. Patricia married Elmer "Al" Mannes Jr. on Dec. 31, 1956 and together they had five children, Dani (Ron) Faucette, Joel Mannes, Jay (Mary) Mannes, James Mannes & John Mannes. Al passed in 1972. She later married James Wagen on Oct. 1, 1973. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at Cedars III Bowling Center (W53 N404 Park Circle, Cedarburg, WI 53012) from 12-3PM.
Eernisse Funeral Home & Cremation Service Port Washington, WI 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019