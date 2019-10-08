Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cedars III Bowling Center
W53 N404 Park Circle
Cedarburg, WI
Patricia E. Wagen


1935 - 2019
Patricia E. Wagen Notice
Patricia E. Wagen

Port Washington - passed away on Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019. She was 83. Born Nov. 14, 1935. Patricia married Elmer "Al" Mannes Jr. on Dec. 31, 1956 and together they had five children, Dani (Ron) Faucette, Joel Mannes, Jay (Mary) Mannes, James Mannes & John Mannes. Al passed in 1972. She later married James Wagen on Oct. 1, 1973. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at Cedars III Bowling Center (W53 N404 Park Circle, Cedarburg, WI 53012) from 12-3PM.

Eernisse Funeral Home & Cremation Service Port Washington, WI 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
