Zoulek, Patricia E. (Nee Leverance) of Menomonee Falls. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday June 27th, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of Bill for 62 years. Loving mother of Steven Zoulek of Grand Marsh, WI, Sue (Steve) Thompson of Grand Marsh, WI and Julie Hiemer of Germantown, WI. Dear grandmother of Erika, Amanda and Andrew Hiemer. Dear sister of Diane (Dennis) Redman and the late John Leverance. Further survived by brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear and cherished friends. Visitation Tuesday July 2nd at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls from 9:00 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church appreciated. Patricia was an avid golfer, bowler and loved to play cards. A special thanks to Dr. Bonnie Tesch, Dr. Theodore Hubley, Always Best Care, Home Instead Caregivers, Home Care Medical and all the wonderful care from Vitas Hospice, especially Dr. Munoz and Dr. Sincaban, the inpatient unit, the continuous care staff and a special thanks to Jackie, Jeremy, Barb and Russ.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019