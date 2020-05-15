Patricia Eileen DunnHartland - On May 13th, 2020, Patricia Eileen Dunn (nee O'Reilly) passed peacefully at her home in Hartland, WI surrounded by her supportive family. Patricia was born on June 19, 1937 to Myrtle and John O'Reilly in Milwaukee, attending Saint Anne's Elementary School, then moved to Hartland attending Divine Savior High School, and Marquette University where she received her bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology in 1955. Lovingly married 60 years to Michael J. Dunn, M.D., Patricia enjoyed her most important role of raising their 5 children. The Dunn family travelled extensively for work and pleasure, living in Vermont, France, Ohio and Wisconsin.Patricia is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael J. Dunn, and her children, Brian Dunn, Michael Dunn (Melissa Buschey), Margaret Dunn-Watson (Roger Watson, M.D.), and Colleen Nunn. She was preceded in death by her brother John O'Reilly, her sister Mary Beth O'Reilly, and her daughter Kathleen Dunn.Loving grandmother to Eileen, Tyler, Meghan, Cormac, Liam, Fiona, Piper, Cliff, Michael, Elin, Aidan, and great grandmother to Juniper.Patricia was an avid volunteer with Friends of The Medical College of Wisconsin, and Ronald McDonald House in Wauwatosa, WI.Patricia loved to garden and was an incredibly talented cook, spending many hours crafting wonderful meals for her friends and family. She and Michael hosted frequent large gatherings wherever they lived, especially at their family home on Lake Nagawicka. Family was of utmost importance to Patricia and she was a wonderfully caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family supported her during her final days.Private services with family were held at Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland, WI, officiated by Father Nick Baumgardner of St. Charles Parish.Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at a later date.