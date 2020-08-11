Patricia Elaine Arndt (nee Hart)West Allis - Heaven gained the brightest light as Patricia joined her late husband Frank, and their dog Coco on the early morning of August 10, 2020 at just 80 years young. She left peacefully, with family by her side, after her battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Arndt, her son-in-law Robert Jeide and dog/companion Coco. She is survived by her three daughters, Shanna Paquette-Jeide, Cheryl (Paul) Myers and Delynn (Dave) Bremer, her grandchildren Jordan (Steve) Dufek and Brandon (Angelica) Myers, and great-grandchildren Max and Evelyn. Of course, her furry grand-pups Riggins, Tiffany, Chica and Peanut and great-grand-pups Ovi, Barney and Benji. She was funny, kind, generous, loving, hard working, sassy and stubborn. She was always the life of the party and lit up every room that she walked into. Her laugh would fill the room with joy, then with tears of laughter brought on by her one-of-a-kind sassy sense of humor, which always pushed the boundaries of slightly inappropriate jokes. She was a hard worker and a true fighter. She always put others before herself and taught her family to live with kindness. Patricia's greatest joys were spending time with her family, dancing, singing, and of course a nice glass (maybe bottle) of wine. She taught us all to have fun, enjoy the moment at all costs and to never take yourself too seriously. Her beautiful spirit, all of our memories and never failing to love unconditionally will live on with us forever. Special thanks to the staff's at Mitchell Manor Nursing Home and Allay Hospice for their tender loving care. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.