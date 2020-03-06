Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Antoniewicz, Patricia F. (Nee Krusick) Passed to eternal life on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of John. Loving Mother of Denise (Jim) Barnes, Jeff Antoniewicz and Gail Braatz. Also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, a sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation on Monday March 9, 2020 at Schramka Funeral Home-Menomonee Falls (W164 N9034 Water Street, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051) from 10-Noon with a Funeral Service at Noon. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
