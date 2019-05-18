Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Blair, Patricia Fay "Patty" Patricia F. Blair (nee Riley) passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 14 at the age of 88 in Wauwatosa, WI. Patty was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Herbert and Verna (Erhardt) Riley. Patty married John E. Blair on September 16, 1950. They spent most of their 62-year marriage in Fort Wayne, but also lived in Knoxville, TN, Auburn, IN, and Wauwatosa, WI. Patty attended Forest Park Elementary School, and graduated from Fort Wayne North Side High School in 1948. She was a proud member of the Hebba Sebba Debba - a group of lifelong high school friends also known as "The Club Girls". She was employed at Fort Wayne National Bank, The Gas Company, Parkview Hospital, and HWI. Patty enjoyed life. She was positive, happy, energetic, thoughtful, and just fun to be around. Her world centered around her family. She loved being a caring wife, the best mom anyone could imagine, and immersed in activities with her grandkids. She deeply enjoyed making her family feel happy, loved and special. She also loved dogs, and dogs loved her. Her best buddies over the years included Tinker, Buster, Pepper, Barney and more recently Wrigley in Wisconsin. Patty is survived by her son David Blair (Lisa), her grandchildren Caroline, Betsy and Jack, her step-grandson Richard Loza (Ashley), daughter-in-law Christine Blair, and nephews Mike Riley and Kim Riley (Kathy). She was preceded in death by husband John Blair, son Terry Blair, stillborn daughter Tina Marie, and brother Gene Riley. Donations may be sent to Grid Alternatives Central Coast (a non-profit based in California that was very supportive for her son Terry), Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control or Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1PM with calling one hour prior from 12PM-1PM at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Burial will take place following the funeral service at Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com.
