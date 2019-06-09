Services
Patricia McCallum
Patricia Flynn "Patty" McCallum


McCallum, Patricia "Patty" Flynn Patricia Ann Flynn McCallum. Patricia Mccallum died Friday May 31, 2019. Patty was born in Rutland, Vermont October 1, 1927, the youngest of seven children born to John C. Flynn and Margaret Agnes (Capeless) Flynn. A high school graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland, she received her undergraduate degree from the College of New Rochelle in 1949. Returning to Rutland, Patty worked for the phone company and participated in local theater, where she met Charles Ray McCallum who she married in 1954. They moved to Hubertus, Wisconsin to his family's farm and enjoyed living in the Milwaukee area. It was there Patty and Charlie, who was instrumental in starting and managing the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, enjoyed years of involvement with the MRT. Patty, with Charlie, supported theater and the arts throughout her life. Upon his retirement, they moved to Tucson, Arizona. Charlie died in 2007. Patty returned to Wisconsin in 2012 to be near family. Patty was pre-deceased by her parents and all her siblings and is survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and countless dear friends. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Feerick Funeral Home. The family plans a private service and burial at Forest Home Cemetery. There will be a memorial service later in the summer for Patty in Vermont. Memorials in her name may be made to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
