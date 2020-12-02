Patricia G. NefsteadWest Allis - Passed to Eternal Life on Monday, November 30, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Nefstead. Dear mother of Lee (Carol) Nefstead, Leslie (Greg) Jansen and Robyn (Lorin) Schuchardt. Loving grandmother of Katie, Emily, Angela, Gretta, Steven, Brian, Erica and Quinn. Dear sister of Phil (Jayne) Schrank, Sue (Dan) Martin, Marlene (Marv) Scherr, Gregg (Thom) and Duane (Rocky) Marks. Sister-in-law of Sonja (the late Mel) Nefstead and Beverly (Bruce) Nelsen. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to Covid-19, private family Funeral Service was held. To view service please refer to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church website. Interment Cedar Creek Cemetery - West Bend. Longtime member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church. Valedictorian of Hartford High School in 1953. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church appreciated.