Patricia G. NefsteadWest Allis - (nee Schrank) Passed to Eternal Life on Monday, November 30, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Nefstead. Devoted mother of Lee (Carol) Nefstead, Leslie (Greg) Jansen and Robyn (Lorin) Schuchardt. Loving grandmother of Katie, Emily, Angela, Gretta, Steven, Brian, Erica and Quinn. Dear sister of Phil (Jayne) Schrank, Sue Ellen (Dan) Martin, Marlene (Marv) Scherr, Gregg (Boon Tham) Marks and Duane (Rocky) Marks. Sister-in-law of Sonja (the late Mel) Nefstead and Beverly (Bruce) Nelsen. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to Covid-19, a private family Funeral Service was held. To view service, please refer to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church website. Patricia was laid to rest alongside her husband of 54 years at Cedar Creek Cemetery, West Bend, WI. Patricia was the Valedictorian of Hartford High School in 1953. She proudly served as a poll worker in West Allis for many years and was a longtime member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church. She donated to many charities and was a supporter of GRROW (Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church appreciated.