Patricia Grimmer KnuthMequon - Patricia Knuth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 89 of congestive heart failure.Pat is survived by her 6 children, Tom (Michelle), Mary (Jim), Steve (Sharon), Chris, Dan (Debbie), and Susie (John). She is further survived by her 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Capper, sister-in-law Dee Grimmer and brothers Ray, Jerry (Marge), Larry, Tim (Karen), Terry, Denny (Jean), Michael and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Marvin, her sisters Sr. Mary Ellen, Joan (Larry) Baker, Frances (Al) Kohn, brother John Grimmer and brother-in-law Allan (Betty) Knuth.Her memory lives on in the many lives she touched and in her large, extended family.Private Services will be held and streamed live by Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28th, 2020.For more information see funeral home website.