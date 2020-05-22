Patricia Grimmer Knuth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Grimmer Knuth

Mequon - Patricia Knuth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 89 of congestive heart failure.

Pat is survived by her 6 children, Tom (Michelle), Mary (Jim), Steve (Sharon), Chris, Dan (Debbie), and Susie (John). She is further survived by her 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Capper, sister-in-law Dee Grimmer and brothers Ray, Jerry (Marge), Larry, Tim (Karen), Terry, Denny (Jean), Michael and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Marvin, her sisters Sr. Mary Ellen, Joan (Larry) Baker, Frances (Al) Kohn, brother John Grimmer and brother-in-law Allan (Betty) Knuth.

Her memory lives on in the many lives she touched and in her large, extended family.

Private Services will be held and streamed live by Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28th, 2020.

For more information see funeral home website.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved