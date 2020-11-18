1/
Patricia H. (Mesching) Stumpner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia H. Stumpner (nee Mesching)

Big Bend, WI - Passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at the age of 82. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, John and their children, John A. (Bonnie), James (Sue), Janet (Jonathan) Schmidt, Jean (Jeff) Badciong, and Jeff; her grandchildren, Nicole Stumpner, Andrew (fiancée Allison) Stumpner, Jessica Stumpner, Joshua (Kaytlyn) Badciong, Matthew (Heather) Badciong and Megan (Aaron) Cicona and 5 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her brother John Mesching, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Mesching and her sister Judy. Services will be private. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee. If desired, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved