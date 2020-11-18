Patricia H. Stumpner (nee Mesching)
Big Bend, WI - Passed away Nov. 17, 2020 at the age of 82. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, John and their children, John A. (Bonnie), James (Sue), Janet (Jonathan) Schmidt, Jean (Jeff) Badciong, and Jeff; her grandchildren, Nicole Stumpner, Andrew (fiancée Allison) Stumpner, Jessica Stumpner, Joshua (Kaytlyn) Badciong, Matthew (Heather) Badciong and Megan (Aaron) Cicona and 5 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her brother John Mesching, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Mesching and her sister Judy. Services will be private. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee. If desired, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
