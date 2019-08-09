|
Veres, Patricia H. (Nee Stefanowski) Found peace on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Steven M. Veres. Dear mother of Jeanette (Jim) Radke, Steve D. (Barbara) Veres, Paul (Colleen) Veres and the late Michael (Mary Jo Holpit) Veres. Proud"Busia" of Maddie, Haley, Monty, Heather, Nicole and Ashley. Sister of Richard (Lois) Stefanowski, Thomas (Sandy) Stefanowski and the late Rita (the late Jerome) Bindas. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, August 12, 2019, 4-6:00 PM. Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Oak Creek Place for the loving care given to Patti.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019