Patricia "Pat" Heinzelmann
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19th, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife and best friend of Erv for 56 years. Loving mother of Anne (Anthony) Protheroe and Paul (Kathleen). Dear grandma of Kristen Protheroe, Sarah Protheroe and Otto Heinzelmann. Sister of Kay Ehlke and further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Erwin and her parents, Darel and Esther McCarthy.
Private Ceremony at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home and private interment at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
are appreciated.
Pat was a successful fashion illustrator for over 40 years. Her work ethic, dedication to her family and her unfailing honesty and fairness made her a truly special person.