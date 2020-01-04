|
Patricia Helen Wrobel
Milwaukee, WI - (nee Lackner) Passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 90 years. She was born to parents John and Anna Lackner in 1929 in Calumet, Michigan.
Patricia is survived by her children Jay (Theresa), Shawn, Annie (Michael) Eis and Russell (Cheryl Soref); grandchildren Gregory and Julia Wrobel, Alia Kate, Alex and Olivia Eis; and sister Kathleen Gunn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Wrobel, Sister Marion Labinski and her parents.
She graduated from Calumet High School in 1946 and went on to study at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Hancock, Michigan. She earned her degree in Nursing in 1950, after which she enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Europe as a flight nurse with the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Upon completing her military service, Patricia, an avid artist, enrolled at Layton Art School. It was there that she met Edward Wrobel, her future husband. The two were married in 1955 and together they raised four children.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for 39 years at the Zablocki VA Medical Center before she retired in 1993.
After successfully putting all of her children through college, she started making art again, creating an impressive body of paintings, drawings, and sculptures throughout her post-parenting years. She was honored with awards and recognition for her work. In addition to her passion for art, in her later years she became politically active, championing progressive causes. She also loved animals, often taking in wounded, wild strays to heal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Milwaukee.
Visitation Monday, January 6 at the FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a Time of Remembrance at 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek) (Please Meet at Cemetery Entrance)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020