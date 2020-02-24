Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Hartford - (Nee Heisinger) Age 82. Born in Parkston, South Dakota. On Feb. 22, 2020 she found peace after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was the youngest of 9 children, she enjoyed her status as the "baby" of the family. In her early 20's she moved to Denver where she met her husband of 56 years, James Behrs. They moved back to his hometown, Milwaukee where they raised two daughters, Theresa Behrs (Mike Rubens) and Barbara (Dan) Courtier.

After retiring in 2002 from Crestwood Bakery, she and Jim enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren Cayden and Caleigh's school and sporting events. Pat took great pleasure in decorating her home and yard. She loved to garden and planted many beautiful flowers. Most evenings she enjoyed sitting on her patio admiring her flowers and watching the birds that visited them. Inside she could often be found cheering on her beloved Packers and Brewers.

Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, February 28th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Service 1 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
