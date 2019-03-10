|
|
Beres, Patricia J. (Nee Herda) Lost her courageous battle to cancer, Friday, March 8, 2019. Age 68 years. Beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Kurt (Laura) Beres and Denise (Keith) Orlowski. Cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Aubrey and Elise Beres and Harrison and Everett Orlowski. Dear sister of Jim (Pauline) and Paul (Karen) Herda, Sue (the late Thomas) Olson and Carol (Thomas) O'Connell. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 - 7PM and Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 10AM - 10:45AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Retired teacher in the Wauwatosa School District. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019