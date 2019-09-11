|
Patricia J. Gross "Patty"
Pewaukee - Reunited with her husband, Rich, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, age 61. Loving mom of Lindsay (Douglas) Luedtke and Kimberly (Brian) Lindert. Proud grandma of Brookelyn, Faith and Mason. Fur grandma of Louie and Kujo. Sister of Carol (Robert) Swartz and Lori (Michael) Holicek. Aunt of Matthew (Magda) Swartz, Michael (Jaimie) Swartz, Nicholas and Benjamin Holicek. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Duane and Beverly Meinke.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10-11:45AM. Celebration of Life at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately in Wales, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Seasons Hospice, Waukesha.
Rest Now, Mom, We Love You
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019