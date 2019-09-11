Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Visitation
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Patricia J. "Patty" Gross

Patricia J. "Patty" Gross Notice
Patricia J. Gross "Patty"

Pewaukee - Reunited with her husband, Rich, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, age 61. Loving mom of Lindsay (Douglas) Luedtke and Kimberly (Brian) Lindert. Proud grandma of Brookelyn, Faith and Mason. Fur grandma of Louie and Kujo. Sister of Carol (Robert) Swartz and Lori (Michael) Holicek. Aunt of Matthew (Magda) Swartz, Michael (Jaimie) Swartz, Nicholas and Benjamin Holicek. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Duane and Beverly Meinke.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10-11:45AM. Celebration of Life at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately in Wales, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Seasons Hospice, Waukesha.

Rest Now, Mom, We Love You

logo
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
