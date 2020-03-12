|
Patricia J. Kogut
Lindenhurst, IL - Patricia J. Kogut, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home in Lindenhurst, IL. She was born March 5, 1965 in Evanston, IL and had been a longtime resident of Illinois, living in Lindenhurst for the past 14 years. Trisha enjoyed traveling to the family vacation home in Boulder Junction, WI and spending time with her family.
Surviving is her mother, Noreen Enerson; brother, Daniel (Susan) Enerson and niece and nephew, Morgan & Lucas Enerson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Enerson in 2001.
Private family services are being held by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020