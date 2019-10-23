Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Port Washington Rd.
Fox Point, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Port Washington Rd.
Fox Point, WI
Milwaukee - (nee Joyce) Born to Eternal Life October 21, 2019. Age 93. Preceded in death by devoted husband John J. Kraniak Jr. Beloved mother of John Kraniak III, Elizabeth Kraniak, Jeanne (Paul) Gray and Patricia (Bradley) Felker. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Victoria and Eleana Felker, Christopher, and Benjamin (Bethany) Small , and Patrick Gray. Further survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to St Eugene Catholic Church, Fox Point or St. Vincent De Paul Society appreciated.

Visitation on Thursday, October 31st from 10-11am at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. See funeral home website for more information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
