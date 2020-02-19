|
Patricia J. Neumann
(nee Martin) Age 86, Passed Away Peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Long time resident of the Milwaukee area. Beloved wife for 60 years of Glen Neumann. Dear mother of Julie Ann (Mark) McComsey and Paul Neumann. Loving grandmother of Maya McComsey. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pat worked at Miller Brewing, where she met her husband Glen, for 15 years and most of those years in the Personnel Department. She enjoyed golfing and travel, both in the USA, Europe and other countries.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 22, from 5-6:30 PM at the Funeral Home. If desired, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020