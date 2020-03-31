|
|
Patricia J. Polasek
Cudahy - (Nee Euler) Patricia passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Ramsey Woods care center in Cudahy, WI. Born on November 23, 1924 to Arthur and Hazel (nee Hoha) Euler, she grew up in Wabeno, WI. After HS graduation, Pat married Joseph Polasek, a US Navy Sailor in WWII. After the war they settled in and built a home in St. Francis, where they raised their 2 sons (Phillip and Joseph Jr). Pat was a homemaker, while Joe worked at the Ladish Company, in Cudahy.
Pat took great pride in her family, home, and her cooking. She volunteered as a crossing guard for many years at the local elementary school, which she thoroughly enjoyed. In addition, she also volunteered at Ramsey Woods care center, where she made many friendships over the years (and later resided). She prided herself in her dancing and her BINGO "skills" and enjoyed relaxing summers on Chute Pond, in Mountain WI, where she and Joe had a place. After Joe retired, the couple were snowbirds and traveled to Destin, Florida every winter until Joe's passing in 2003.
Patricia is survived by her 4 Grandchildren; Kevin (Jodie), Steve (Tracy), Mike (Christen) and Lindsay (Jarell). She is further survived by 4 Great-Grandchildren; Riley, Brady, Xander and Griffin. She is predeceased by both of her sons, Phillip and Joseph Jr., husband Joseph, parents, sister Arleen, and brothers Edward and Buddy.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. For more information please contact Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home. Pat will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery alongside her husband this Friday.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020