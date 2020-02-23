Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map

Patricia J. Rypel


1935 - 2020
Patricia J. Rypel Notice
Patricia J. Rypel

(Nee Waszak) Born to Eternal Life on February 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Norman for 62 years. Loving mother of Gregory (Judith) Rypel, Kathleen (Joseph) Radomski, John (Jeri) Rypel, Diane Mataic, Jeffrey (Theresa) Rypel, Daniel (Tina) Rypel and the late Steve Rypel. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Adrienne Zuber. Also loved by her nieces, many cousins and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29th from 10AM to 11:45AM. Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
