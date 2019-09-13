Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Patricia J. Schleicher


1946 - 2019
Patricia J. Schleicher
Patricia J. Schleicher

Waukesha - Age 72 passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2019 surrounded by family.

Beloved wife of Richard Schleicher. Loving mother of Steven Schleicher (Kim), Sue Thompson (Jon), JoAnne Lynch (Dennis) and Mark Schleicher (Jennifer). Devoted grandmother of four. Preceded in death by her loving parents and sister. She will be missed by her surviving siblings and many other relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
