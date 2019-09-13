|
|
Patricia J. Schleicher
Waukesha - Age 72 passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2019 surrounded by family.
Beloved wife of Richard Schleicher. Loving mother of Steven Schleicher (Kim), Sue Thompson (Jon), JoAnne Lynch (Dennis) and Mark Schleicher (Jennifer). Devoted grandmother of four. Preceded in death by her loving parents and sister. She will be missed by her surviving siblings and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019