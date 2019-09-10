|
|
Patricia Jane Gehrke
Winter - Patricia Jane Gehrke, 75 of Winter, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Care & Rehab - Ladysmith, WI. She was born on November 20, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to George & Marcia (Stasiowski) Sheehan.
Pat grew up in the Milwaukee area, eventually attending Mount Mary College studying fashion design. She married Michael C. Gehrke on July 24, 1963 in Milwaukee. She worked for the Milwaukee Police Department and briefly for the Milwaukee School Board. Pat loved birds and wildlife and worked for the Milwaukee Humane Society in the wildlife department. She was an avid reader. She moved to Winter 18 years ago after she and Michael retired, to live her remaining years in northern Wisconsin, a place that was near to her heart.
She is survived by her loving husband Michael, 3 sons; James & Cythia Gehrke of Milwaukee, Kenneth & Regina Gehrke of Brown Deer, WI and David Gehrke of Brown Deer, 3 grandchildren and a cousin; Dolores Lazenby of Muskego, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother James.
A memorial mass of christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, WI with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time on Thursday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019