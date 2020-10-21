Patricia JareckiEast Troy - On Saturday, October 17 2020, Patricia Mary Jarecki (Casanova), passed away at the age of 80. Pat was born on January 27 1940 in Milwaukee to Violet and Clarence Casasanova. Sister to John and Susan. Husband of 54 years to Kenneth. Mother to Ronald and Brian. Mother-in-law to Andrea. Grandmother to August, Chandler and William.Patricia and Kenneth owned and operated Casanova's marine on Milwaukee's south side for many years. Member of Lake Beulah Yach Club since 1984.In accordance with family wishes no services will be held at this time.