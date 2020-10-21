1/1
Patricia Jarecki
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jarecki

East Troy - On Saturday, October 17 2020, Patricia Mary Jarecki (Casanova), passed away at the age of 80. Pat was born on January 27 1940 in Milwaukee to Violet and Clarence Casasanova. Sister to John and Susan. Husband of 54 years to Kenneth. Mother to Ronald and Brian. Mother-in-law to Andrea. Grandmother to August, Chandler and William.

Patricia and Kenneth owned and operated Casanova's marine on Milwaukee's south side for many years. Member of Lake Beulah Yach Club since 1984.

In accordance with family wishes no services will be held at this time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved