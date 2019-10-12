Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. MARY'S VISITATION PARISH
1260 Church St.
Elm Grove, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MARY'S VISITATION PARISH
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Visitation Parish Cemetery
Patricia Jean "Pat" Parks


1936 - 2019
Patricia Jean "Pat" Parks
Patricia Jean "Pat" Parks

Elm Grove - (Nee Conway) 83 of Elm Grove passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Boone, Iowa on February 10, 1936, she was the daughter of William and Kaye Conway. Pat attended Sacred Heart school in Boone IA and Clarke College in Dubuque, IA. After graduation, Pat taught high school math in the Milwaukee Public Schools.

In 1961, she married Jim. Following their marriage, Pat and Jim made their home in Milwaukee. Pat loved her family dearly and devoted most of her time to her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members. Pat and Jim were lifelong supporters and tireless volunteers for the Working Boys' Center (WBC) mission in Quito, Ecuador. Pat and Jim adopted three of their ten children from Ecuador. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and survived by children Martha Parks, Michael (Alice) Parks, James (Stacy) Parks, Patricia (Daniel) Jessup, Patrick (Colleen) Parks, Peter (Karen) Parks, Halligan (Mark) Czarnecki, Fabiola (Enrique) Martinez, Thomas (Maria Dolores) Parks, and Queta Parks; grandchildren Brandon, Isabel, Kate, Mickey, Maggie, Will, Liam, Maura, Sean, Aidan, Kelly, Teagan, Lauren, Eclaire, Lily, Emma, Maureen, George, Bridget, James, Colleen, Michael, Halligan, Jack, Nora, Nick, Matya, Cheyenne, Sofia, Maximo, and Lola, ; great grandchildren Paolo, Damian and Edgar; sisters Madre Miguel, Mary (Ron) Charles, and sisters-in-law Mona Conway and Madge King. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Grace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Center For Working Families 12605 W North Avenue #130 Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 to support the mission in Ecuador.

Relatives and friends may visit with family at ST. MARY'S VISITATION PARISH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove on Monday, October 21 from 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow the service on Monday at St. Mary's Visitation Parish Cemetery with a reception to follow.

"Love is not patronizing and charity isn't about pity, it is about love. Charity and love are the same -- with charity you give love, so don't just give money but reach out your hand instead." Mother Teresa

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
jsonline