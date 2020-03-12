|
|
Patricia Jean Zielinski
Bayside - Went home peacefully on March 9th to be reunited with her parents and siblings. Retired from Briggs & Stratton, she spent many years riding the bus throughout the city. Her love of Hershey bars, matching jewelry and polka masses (not necessarily in this order) unsurpassed. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Elizabeth Residence Bayside for making Pat part of your family. Thanks to Preceptor Hospice for helping Pat through this last, short journey.
Visitation at St. Adalbert Cemetery Chapel (3801 S 6th St. Mil. WI 53221) on Tues. March 24, 2020 from 11:30AM-12Noon, with Services at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020