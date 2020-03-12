Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Patricia Zielinski
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Adalbert Cemetery Chapel
3801 S 6th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Adalbert Cemetery Chapel
3801 S 6th St
Milwaukee, WI
Patricia Jean Zielinski

Patricia Jean Zielinski

Bayside - Went home peacefully on March 9th to be reunited with her parents and siblings. Retired from Briggs & Stratton, she spent many years riding the bus throughout the city. Her love of Hershey bars, matching jewelry and polka masses (not necessarily in this order) unsurpassed. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Elizabeth Residence Bayside for making Pat part of your family. Thanks to Preceptor Hospice for helping Pat through this last, short journey.

Visitation at St. Adalbert Cemetery Chapel (3801 S 6th St. Mil. WI 53221) on Tues. March 24, 2020 from 11:30AM-12Noon, with Services at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
