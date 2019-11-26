|
Patricia Joann Fons
Found Eternal Peace in the Loving Arms of God on Sunday November 24, age 87. Devoted wife of Leonard C. Fons for 66 years. Beloved mother to the late Lynn Fons and Leonard J. Fons. Loving grandmother to Christina Fons. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Kuszewski and Lillian Lehrmann.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a charming woman, former Miss Milwaukee, and National Baton Champion. She graduated from Cudahy High School in 1949 and Mount Mary University in 1953. She pursued a career as a Medical Technologist. She received recognition for performing over 1,000 volunteer hours, as President of the Trinity Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, now St. Luke's South Shore.
In 1963, the Fons family moved to New Jersey and she taught high school science. She gave back to her community with her involvement in many charities including several for special needs children, like the March of Dimes Foundation. Her charity work defined her and showed her active loving spirit and talent for bringing people together. Upon retirement, Patricia returned to her Wisconsin roots, where she volunteered for the Milwaukee Florentine Opera Company. She was an avid reader, expert gardener, world traveler, and loving matriarch to her family.
Visitation on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee, from 10AM-12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow. If desired memorials to Mount Mary University are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019