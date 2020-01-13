Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Service
Following Services
Patricia Josephine (Farrell) Unti

Patricia Josephine (Farrell) Unti Notice
Patricia Josephine (Farrell) Unti

Patricia Josephine (Farrell) Unti, age of 81 of Milwaukee, passed away on Monday January 6th, 2020 due to complications of a stroke.

A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020

At Krause Funeral Home & Cremations Service, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI 53072. 414-386-5866

Visitation is from 11am-12:45 pm with a service to follow. A private burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
