Patricia Josephine (Farrell) Unti
Patricia Josephine (Farrell) Unti, age of 81 of Milwaukee, passed away on Monday January 6th, 2020 due to complications of a stroke.
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020
At Krause Funeral Home & Cremations Service, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI 53072. 414-386-5866
Visitation is from 11am-12:45 pm with a service to follow. A private burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020