Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kaphingst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kaphingst

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia Kaphingst Notice
Kaphingst, Patricia (nee Pink) Formerly of Union Grove and Oconomowoc. Found Peace May 17, 2019, age 78 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack and sister, Vivienne. Mother of Sarah (Kyros) Kutulakos and John (Dana) Kaphingst. Grandmother of Zoe and Sofia Kutulakos. Sister of Marcia (Jim) Malliet and Robert (Sandi) Pink. Further survived by Jack's extended family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Tues., May 21, 2019 from 4:30 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MS Society, appreciated. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline