Kaphingst, Patricia (nee Pink) Formerly of Union Grove and Oconomowoc. Found Peace May 17, 2019, age 78 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack and sister, Vivienne. Mother of Sarah (Kyros) Kutulakos and John (Dana) Kaphingst. Grandmother of Zoe and Sofia Kutulakos. Sister of Marcia (Jim) Malliet and Robert (Sandi) Pink. Further survived by Jack's extended family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Tues., May 21, 2019 from 4:30 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MS Society, appreciated. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019