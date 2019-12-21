Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Menomonee Falls - (nee Schultz) passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at age 83. Pat was a very proud mother of her two boys, Ted (Paula) and Chris. Loving grandmother to Alex, Bennett, and Mackenzie.

Preceded in death by her son Matthew, parents Peter and Margarite Schultz, and brother Timothy Schultz.

Special thanks to her dear friend Dawn. Further survived by other family and friends. She enjoyed socializing with the many friends she made in the Falls.

She was an avid sports fan and an accomplished accordion player who could play with the best of them. She retired from Kohl's warehouse.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

She will be missed dearly and in our thoughts forever.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
