Patricia L. Dallmann
Waukesha - Age 67, died Mon., Feb. 10, 2020. Born on Dec. 2, 1952, in Waukesha, to Ladislaus and Hilda (nee Brzezinski) Fabiszak. Survived by children Jeffrey Dallmann and Jennifer (Scott) Mustapich; grandchildren Brandi, Jordyn and Marti Mustapich; brother Charles "Chuck" (Fran) Fabiszak; sisters Kathy (Gary) Paucek and Sandy (John) Poliak. Further survived by her life partner Jack Fecteau, her lifelong friend Robin Sievila, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Mon., Feb. 17 from 1-2PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St. Waukesha, WI 53188. Memorial service 2PM. Memorials are appreciated to We Care Fund, Medical College of WI, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53226 or donate online at www.mcw.edu/wecare.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020