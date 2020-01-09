|
Patricia L. Davidson
Bayside - (nee Gorder) Born to Eternal Life on Jan. 7, 2020, age 76 years. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Ronald Davidson. Survived by her loving daughter Karolyn (Gregory Griepentrog) Davidson and dear grandsons James and Matthew Griepentrog. Loving sister to Wayne (Virginia) Gorder, and to sisters-in-law Judith (Lee) Kohnlein and Diane (Timothy) Neugent. Dear aunt to Brian Neugent, Jeff (Sarah) Kohnlein, Mark Kohnlein, Katie (Chris) Tigges, Sean (Danielle) Neugent, and to grand nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Tues. Jan. 14, 2020 at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2750 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon, from 10am - 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am. Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC Fund).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020