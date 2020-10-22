1/1
Patricia L. "Patti" Deres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patti" L. Deres

Greenfield - 91, of Greenfield, Wi passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Ken Deres for 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gertrude Kass. Patricia is further survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own: Sharon Herbes, Linda Bradle, Laurie Cooper, Jeff Janicki, Cheryl Janicki and Stacy Janicki.

Patricia was the love of Ken's life as he was to her and it was evident every time she was calling for her "sweetie". Outside of work, they were rarely seen apart and spent much of their time snowmobiling and traveling in their motor home with their friends over the years. She loved having fun and could often be heard laughing and teasing Ken which rarely went without a loving payback. Everyone enjoyed her fun personality and quick wit (sometimes a bit sassy and unexpected)! She enjoyed and spent many years going to lunch and shopping with her late sister-in-laws Yvonne Janicki and Corrine Dereszynski. If they were together, there was much laughter at the table. (sometimes too much!)

Patricia worked for nearly three decades at St. Vincent de Paul in Milwaukee as a supervisor. She thoroughly enjoyed both the people and the job of sorting and "just picking up a few things", paying for them, and then gifting them to her many nieces and nephews who loved seeing "Auntie Patti" walk through the door. She was the sweetest and kindest lady you could meet and loved unconditionally. Her family and friends were blessed by having her in their life.

Special thanks go to the staff at always best care and vitas hospice services who very lovingly cared for pat and provided support to ken.

No memorial services are planned. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

"You My Heart" Ken






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved