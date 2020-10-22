Patricia "Patti" L. DeresGreenfield - 91, of Greenfield, Wi passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Ken Deres for 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gertrude Kass. Patricia is further survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own: Sharon Herbes, Linda Bradle, Laurie Cooper, Jeff Janicki, Cheryl Janicki and Stacy Janicki.Patricia was the love of Ken's life as he was to her and it was evident every time she was calling for her "sweetie". Outside of work, they were rarely seen apart and spent much of their time snowmobiling and traveling in their motor home with their friends over the years. She loved having fun and could often be heard laughing and teasing Ken which rarely went without a loving payback. Everyone enjoyed her fun personality and quick wit (sometimes a bit sassy and unexpected)! She enjoyed and spent many years going to lunch and shopping with her late sister-in-laws Yvonne Janicki and Corrine Dereszynski. If they were together, there was much laughter at the table. (sometimes too much!)Patricia worked for nearly three decades at St. Vincent de Paul in Milwaukee as a supervisor. She thoroughly enjoyed both the people and the job of sorting and "just picking up a few things", paying for them, and then gifting them to her many nieces and nephews who loved seeing "Auntie Patti" walk through the door. She was the sweetest and kindest lady you could meet and loved unconditionally. Her family and friends were blessed by having her in their life.Special thanks go to the staff at always best care and vitas hospice services who very lovingly cared for pat and provided support to ken.No memorial services are planned. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery."You My Heart" Ken