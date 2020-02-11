Resources
Hartford - Patricia Leona Narr - Landolt, of Hartford Wisconsin, peacefully went to her eternal home on February 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert, sisters Judith, Marilyn and Leila. She is survived by children Timothy (Nancy), Linda (Scott) and Steven (Beth). Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service following on Saturday, February 15th at Crossway Church, N64W22680 State Hwy 74, Sussex WI 53089. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
