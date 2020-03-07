Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church
8661 N. 76th Place
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church
8661 N. 76th Place
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Guidinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee Guidinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lee Guidinger Notice
Patricia Lee Guidinger

Mequon - Born into eternal life on March 4, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Pat was born in Mequon Wisconsin. One of four sisters, she grew up on the farm and turned her love of farming into a lifelong love and devotion at Pat's County Line Market. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends in her final days. Survived by her beloved "Jerry", Jerrold Gruber, sister, Sally Schroeder, Brother-in-law, James Batzler. Nephews; Michael (Julie) Batzler, Patrick (Biz) Batzler, Kevin Guidinger, Brian (Gemini) Schroeder and Niece Michelle (Andy) Engeldinger. Proud and loving Auntie to Henry, Jack, Michael Anthony, Matthew Batzler, Hannah and Hattie Engeldinger, Donald Jr., Bradley and Steven Hearn and Dominic and Ginina La Rosa and Loving friends and caregivers Julie Halquist and Kim David. Preceded in death by parents Ellie & Raymond Guidinger; sisters Susan Batzler and Mary (Welcome) Schneider. Further survived by many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee, WI 53223 from 11 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON. Private entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline