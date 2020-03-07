|
|
Patricia Lee Guidinger
Mequon - Born into eternal life on March 4, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Pat was born in Mequon Wisconsin. One of four sisters, she grew up on the farm and turned her love of farming into a lifelong love and devotion at Pat's County Line Market. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends in her final days. Survived by her beloved "Jerry", Jerrold Gruber, sister, Sally Schroeder, Brother-in-law, James Batzler. Nephews; Michael (Julie) Batzler, Patrick (Biz) Batzler, Kevin Guidinger, Brian (Gemini) Schroeder and Niece Michelle (Andy) Engeldinger. Proud and loving Auntie to Henry, Jack, Michael Anthony, Matthew Batzler, Hannah and Hattie Engeldinger, Donald Jr., Bradley and Steven Hearn and Dominic and Ginina La Rosa and Loving friends and caregivers Julie Halquist and Kim David. Preceded in death by parents Ellie & Raymond Guidinger; sisters Susan Batzler and Mary (Welcome) Schneider. Further survived by many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee, WI 53223 from 11 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON. Private entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020