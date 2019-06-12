|
Lynch, Patricia (Nee Donovan) Born to Eternal Life June 10, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Robert F. Beloved mother of Thomas, James (Judith), Mary (Frank) Busalacchi, and Robert P. (Marilyn). Dear grandmother of Megan (Rett), Molly (Ryan), Ryan, Patrick (Brittany), Andrew (Mical), Matthew, Timothy, and Steven (Bethany). Caring great-grandmother of Nolan, Lauren, Kellen, Preston, Mara, Arlo, and Desi. Sister of the late Grace Donovan OSB and sister in law to Mary Donovan (the late Ray). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019