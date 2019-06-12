Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lynch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia Lynch Notice
Lynch, Patricia (Nee Donovan) Born to Eternal Life June 10, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Robert F. Beloved mother of Thomas, James (Judith), Mary (Frank) Busalacchi, and Robert P. (Marilyn). Dear grandmother of Megan (Rett), Molly (Ryan), Ryan, Patrick (Brittany), Andrew (Mical), Matthew, Timothy, and Steven (Bethany). Caring great-grandmother of Nolan, Lauren, Kellen, Preston, Mara, Arlo, and Desi. Sister of the late Grace Donovan OSB and sister in law to Mary Donovan (the late Ray). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church (16000 W. National Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline