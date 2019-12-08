|
Patricia Lynn McMahon Vogelsang
Shorewood - Patricia Lynn McMahon Vogelsang 'Patty', born September 12th, 1950, loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of six - tap danced into the sunset on December 5th, 2019.
Patty grew up as the 3rd of 7 kids in Minneapolis, MN and attended St. Margaret's Academy and the University of MN, Duluth. In 1973, she married Paul and shortly thereafter relocated to Milwaukee, WI where they started their family. She is survived by her devoted husband Paul Edmund Vogelsang, their daughter Katherine Ann Foster Vogelsang and her (ex-husband) Martin David Foster; their son Vincent Paul Vogelsang and his wife Sarah Todryk Vogelsang; and the light of her life, their six grandchildren, Jayce, Zoë, Bella, Vivian, Roman and Nina.
She was on the board at the Task Force on Battered Woman for many years before relocating to Frankfurt Germany. She embraced the relocation with bravery and enthusiasm and was quickly organizing trips around Europe for the Expatriate Women's Club. Upon moving back to the US, she founded the ReCreation Tappers of SW Florida which has grown to over a hundred members.
Patty's life was scored with beautiful music. She had a song for every situation and was never too shy to sing out! The joy she got from music was contagious and drew into her life a vibrant loving family of friends. She reveled in the talents of her many artistic friends, championing them and the importance of their talents to anyone who would listen. She was a voracious reader with endless curiosity, and an avid passionate gardener.
A private Life Celebration is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please plant something in your garden for her, take a tap class in her honor, or consider a donation in her name to either of the following charities.
Danceworks MKE
PEARLS for teen girls
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019