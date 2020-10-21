Patricia M. Baudhuin
New Berlin - (nee Jadin) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 18, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved wife of James. Dear mother of Robert (Cindy) Baudhuin, James R. (Angela) Baudhuin, Amy (Juan) Banda and Elizabeth Baudhuin. Loving grandmother of seven and a recent great grandson. Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Founder of and former owner of Play It Again Sports on Hwy 100 and Capitol Dr. Her charitable work in the past included volunteer work for the United Fund and March of Dimes and numerous veterans causes. She never missed a school concert or sporting event and was always helping others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors
or other veteran causes appreciated. Her life's devotion was to her family. She opened her heart to all her friends and couldn't forget a birthday without a card and gifts. She was passionate about her Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Golden Eagles and Bucks. Mom: Thank you for the warm Thanksgivings. Thank you for the joyous Christmases with your magical decorations. Thank you for the life lessons you taught us and the love you gave all of us. We love you forever.