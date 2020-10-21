1/1
Patricia M. Baudhuin
Patricia M. Baudhuin

New Berlin - (nee Jadin) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 18, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved wife of James. Dear mother of Robert (Cindy) Baudhuin, James R. (Angela) Baudhuin, Amy (Juan) Banda and Elizabeth Baudhuin. Loving grandmother of seven and a recent great grandson. Visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Founder of and former owner of Play It Again Sports on Hwy 100 and Capitol Dr. Her charitable work in the past included volunteer work for the United Fund and March of Dimes and numerous veterans causes. She never missed a school concert or sporting event and was always helping others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors or other veteran causes appreciated. Her life's devotion was to her family. She opened her heart to all her friends and couldn't forget a birthday without a card and gifts. She was passionate about her Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Golden Eagles and Bucks. Mom: Thank you for the warm Thanksgivings. Thank you for the joyous Christmases with your magical decorations. Thank you for the life lessons you taught us and the love you gave all of us. We love you forever.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Dear Jim and Family,
Pat was such a good friend and serious sports fan! I enjoyed getting to know her better and seeing her often in the last number of years as part of our ABC Algoma Breakfast Club in Milwaukee.
Prayers and sympathy and love ,
Kathy Kohlbeck
Kathy K8hlbeck
Friend
October 20, 2020
Amy and Juan our deepest condolences, we have you and your family in our prayers. Sending a great big hug.
Felipe & Adriana Gonz&#225;lez
October 20, 2020
We enjoyed meeting Pat & Jim in Ixtapa and remember Pat for her friendly cheerful personality and great laugh. Peace be with you, Pat, and our condolences to Jim & family.
Gord & Lois Duncan
Friend
October 20, 2020
My sister and my friend. I will always love you and miss you. Know you are giving Keith a hug for me.
Carol Haasch
Sister
October 20, 2020
We will surely miss you floating in the pool every afternoon in Ixtapa if we ever get to travel again.
Suzie Talatzko
Friend
