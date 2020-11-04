1/
Patricia M. Halvey
Patricia M. Halvey

Waukesha - Born to Eternal Life Oct. 28, 2020 at age 82. Survived by her children, William, Kevin, Colleen (Ron) Fleischmann, Michelle (Roger) Hamilton, Michael (Carol), Patrick (Bridget) and Cathleen (Peter) Rathmann; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her twin brother, Jack (Cyndi) Ansbro, sister Eileen (Sam) Arcuri, sister-in-law Mary Ann Halvey, brother-in-law Bill Halvey, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Michael, sister Kay Kay Thomas and brother Jim Ansbro. Visitation Fri., Nov. 13th from 2PM until the 3PM funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A continued celebration of life will follow at Tuscan Hall, Waukesha. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the MACC Fund or Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
