Kartheiser, Patricia M. (Nee Meicher) Age 83. At peace August 27, 2019. Loving wife of Leo for 62 years. Beloved mother of Frank (Mary), Mary "Mikki" (Stephen) Mette, Joseph, and Karen Kartheiser. Dear grandma of Benjamin, Arthur (Clara), Kaitlin (Steve), and the late Julia. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 8th from 2 to 3 PM. Service 3 PM. Please see funeral home website for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019