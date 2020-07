Patricia M. KolinskiWest Allis - (nee Zoeller) Born to Eternal Life on July 18, 2020 at age 77. Beloved wife and best friend of Donald for 56 years. Loving mother of Donald J (Susan). Dear sister of Paul (Hilda) Zoeller. Preceeded in death by her father, John; mother, Margaret; and brother, Peter. Further survived by her nieces, a nephew, cousins and many friends and neighbors. A special thanks to the caring nurses at Vitas hospice.Private services were held.