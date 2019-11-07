Services
Patricia M. Lynch


1927 - 2019
Patricia M. Lynch Notice
Patricia M. Lynch

Brookfield - Patricia M. Lynch, 92, of Brookfield, died on Monday, November 4, 2019.

She was born April 16, 1927 in Milwaukee to Lester and Helen Means. Patricia was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

On February 25, 1950, she married Richard G. Lynch in Wauwatosa.

Patricia is survived by her children, Kathleen Plamann of Baraboo, Richard S. (Barb) of Menomonee Falls, Michael (Jo) of Lake Tomahawk, and Cindy (Rick) Edgerton of Wausau; three grandchildren, Matthew (Ann) Lynch of Wauwatosa, Sara (Kirk) Kettleson of Wisconsin Dells, and Daniel (Melissa) Lynch of St. Louis Park, MN; and four great-grandchildren, Ella and Mayla Lynch of Wauwatosa, and Kennedy and Colin Kettleson of Wisconsin Dells. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2004.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Congregational Home, 13900 West Burleigh Rd, Brookfield, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
