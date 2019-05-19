|
Miller, Patricia M. (Nee Lang) Age 77, of Wauwatosa. She found Eternal Peace on May 15, 2019. Pat was born August 31, 1941 to the late Frank and Alice (nee Gatz) Lang. She graduated Christ King Grade School (1955), Divine Savior High School (1959), and Marquette University School of Nursing (1963). She worked as a dedicated pediatric nurse in Denver, CO; Sacramento, CA; and the Milwaukee County Department of Public Health. She changed careers to work as a fundraiser for nonprofits culminating in a 17-year career with the , Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter where she started the Memory Walk in 1993. Pat led a full, vibrant life enjoying friends and family, walks, the Circus Parade, fireworks, festivals, gardening, baking holiday cookies, talking to and caring for people of all walks of life, and participating in civic and social engagement of all sorts. Pat's family and friends will miss her and cherish her memory warmly, including sons Jim and Mike (Angela Vergara) Miller; grandchildren Jake Miller and Camilo and Manuela Miller-Vergara; niece Sue (Brian) Lanser; nephews Bob (Liz Murphy) and Bill (Elaine Whalen) Duero; great nieces and nephews Stephanie (James) Czukas; Jessica, David, and Kathy Lanser; Julie (Jonathan) Kowalske; Madeline Duero; and Megan, Joey, and Bridget Duero; cousins Jim (Connie), Tom, and Mike (Cindy) Gatz; and many more. The family thanks the staff at St. Camillus for their loving care. Visitation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel (North Building at St. Camillus) 10100 W. Bluemound Road on June 3 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Committal and Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery followed by a luncheon for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name to the , Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019