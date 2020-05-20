Patricia M. PriesWauwatosa - Formerly of West Bend, was called home by the Lord on May 6, 2020, age 73. Beloved wife of the late Larry Pries. Loving mother of Lonnie (Jennie), Kelly (James) Imhoff and Michael (Clarissa Marsh). Dearest Mema of Kaylie, Aliyah and Layne Pries, Alison and Gwen Imhoff, Lennon, Brooklyn and Bricelyn Pries, Joshua, Josiah, and Eden Marsh. Dear sister of Susie (Steve) Criswell, Tom (Debbie) Lane, and sister-in-law of Vern Stern and Betty (Doug) Ibach. Preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy. Also survived by other caring family and friends. Date of Memorial Service is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran School LIFT Program are deeply appreciated.