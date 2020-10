Patricia M. RothFranklin - (Nee Michalski)Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and the late Hazel Michalski. Pat will be deeply missed by her sister Ruth Michalski,. They often laughed together and saw the humor in the many "adventures" they shared. Pat will be remembered by other family and dear friends.Due to current health concerns, services will be private.