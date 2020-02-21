Resources
Cedarburg - (Nee Wulff) Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020, age 91. Loving wife for 66 years of the late Edward Schmidt. Beloved mother of Thomas (Susan) Schmidt and Terrence (Kathryn) Schmidt. Proud grandmother of Rachelle (Isaac) Covert, Theresa (Dana) Freiburger, Alison (Patrick) Sitko, Andrew Schmidt, and Sam Valenti. Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia, Isabella, Charlotte, Asher and Bronwyn Covert, and Mason and Ellery Freiburger. Dear sister of Nancy Roozen. Preceded in death by her brother Ollie (the late Florence) Wulff. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 12:00 PM on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020, at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, W76N627 Wauwatosa Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Reception in the Church Hall to follow. Visitation Sat. at the Church from 10:30 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
